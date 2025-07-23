PM Anwar fulfils fuel price promise, eases cost of living

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has delivered on his promise to lower fuel prices, with RON95 now priced at RM1.99 per litre, one of the lowest rates globally.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming hailed the move as proof of the government’s commitment to easing the people’s financial burden despite economic challenges.

“Anwar said if he became Prime Minister, fuel prices would go down, and now, they will really go down,“ Nga said during a press conference after officiating the ASEAN Real Estate Conference (AREC) 2025 and ARCHIDEX 2025.

He added that the government’s initiatives, including the RM100 one-off aid under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme and the freeze on toll rate hikes, reflect its dedication to helping all Malaysians, including the often-overlooked M40 group.

The RM2 billion SARA allocation is expected to benefit 22 million Malaysians, providing a much-needed economic boost.

Nga emphasised that the government remains focused on long-term nation-building, even if some decisions may be unpopular in the short term.

“Sometimes in the government, we are required to make some unpopular, extremely difficult decisions as leaders who care about the next generation,“ he said.

He also hinted at more positive announcements in Budget 2026, set to be tabled in October.

In addition to cost-of-living measures, Nga reaffirmed the government’s commitment to housing reforms through PR1MA and affordable housing projects.

“You have to give us at least three terms to realise our vision,“ he said, urging patience and continued support for the administration. – Bernama