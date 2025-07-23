PM Anwar’s economic initiatives reflect strong fundamentals, says Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has praised Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent economic initiatives, calling them a clear sign of Malaysia’s strong economic fundamentals under the MADANI Government.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the measures, designed to ease the rising cost of living, demonstrate the federal government’s commitment to public welfare.

“This reflects the Prime Minister’s genuine concern for the people’s well-being,“ Hajiji said in a statement.

He highlighted the one-off RM100 aid for Malaysians aged 18 and above, redeemable at 4,100 retail outlets, as well as the expansion of Rahmah MADANI Sales to every state constituency.

The reduction of RON95 petrol prices to RM1.99 per litre under the targeted subsidy scheme was another key move, expected to benefit over 18 million Malaysians.

“This has truly fulfilled the people’s aspirations,“ Hajiji added.

The additional public holiday on Sept 15 for Malaysia Day was also welcomed as a recognition of the occasion’s national significance.

In Sarawak, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg expressed gratitude for the federal aid, noting that combined state and federal assistance would further ease public burdens.

“The people of Sarawak will receive help from both Kuala Lumpur and the state government,“ he said in Bintulu.

Earlier, Anwar announced multiple initiatives, including toll hike deferrals and subsidised fuel, as part of the government’s appreciation for public support. – Bernama