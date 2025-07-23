Grandfather defends parents in autistic child neglect case

PETALING JAYA: The grandfather of six-year-old Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin testified in court today, insisting his son and daughter-in-law were loving parents who would never neglect or harm their autistic child.

Zahari Mohd Reba, 57, appeared as a defence witness in the trial of Ismanira Abdul Manaf, stating that both she and her husband, Zaim Ikhwan, deeply cared for their late son.

“Zayn was my beloved grandson. If either of his parents were not working, I would make sure they came over to spend time with him. He was very close to his parents. I believe my son and daughter-in-law were not involved in his death,“ Zahari said during examination-in-chief by defence lawyer Haresh Mahadevan.

The grandfather described his grief over losing his eldest grandchild, emphasising the strong bond Zayn shared with his parents.

Under cross-examination by Deputy Public Prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin, Zahari confirmed that Zayn, who was autistic, needed constant care and had a close relationship with both parents.

He also agreed that Ismanira and Zaim treated Zayn and his younger sibling equally.

On Monday, Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case, requiring Ismanira to enter her defence.

Her husband, Zaim Ikhwan, 30, was acquitted of the same charge.

The couple had been accused of neglecting Zayn in a manner likely to cause physical harm between December 5 and 6, 2023, near Block R of Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai, and a nearby river.

They faced charges under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ jail, a RM50,000 fine, or both.

The trial resumes tomorrow. – Bernama