Teenager sustains second degree burns in Jln Ledang fire

JOHOR BAHRU: Last night, a teenage boy sustained second-degree burns on his head during a fire that affected a couple of single-storey terrace houses and a kindergarten on Jalan Ledang, Taman Johor.

In a statement today, Larkin Fire and Rescue Station chief, deputy fire superintendent I, Mohd Suhaimi Abdul Jamal said the distress call was received at 8.25 pm.

A total of 28 personnel and several fire engines were dispatched to the scene, he said, adding that the 17-year-old victim, who had been asleep during the incident, was successfully rescued by members of the public.

According to him, the fire nearly destroyed one of the terrace houses, while causing minor damage to the adjacent one.

The kindergarten was 30 percent destroyed, and four motorcycles were also damaged, said Mohd Suhaimi.

“The victim was treated by the Emergency Treatment Rescue Service team before being sent to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for further treatment,“ he said.

He mentioned that the cause of the incident and the total loss is still under investigation, and the operation was officially concluded at 10:46 last night. - Bernama