Tengku Hassanal: Be prudent, spend wisely when celebrating Aidilfitri

KUANTAN: The Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah (pix) today called on the people in the state to be prudent in their spending, especially when ushering Aidilfitri.

Tengku Hassanal decreed that there was nothing wrong in celebrating after having to go through stern tests of will power during the month of Ramadan but practice caution, spend wisely and be prudent and not become debtors due to excessive spending.

“If we have to owe people or borrow from people just to celebrate during Syawal, it will not be a wise decision. Celebrate Aidilfitri on a modest scale and carry out good deeds that can bring about good vibes,” decreed Tengku Hassanal at Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah’s (UMPSA) breaking of fast ceremony at the Gambang campus today.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and UMPSA vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Yuserrie Zainuddin.

Tengku Hassanal who is also UMPSA Pro-Chancellor urged all parties, including corporate bodies and related agencies, to establish a close relationship with the university to strengthen the UMPSA Foundation.

“Through a strong and cordial collaboration, we can ensure more students can enjoy optimum benefits from programmes offered by the Foundation. May the welfare of students be given the attention that they need,” he said.

After breaking fast, Tengku Hassanal also received contributions from various corporate bodies and agencies that will be used to ensure the welfare of students, especially asnaf and B40 students.