Terengganu gov’t to assess financial situation before disbursing flood assistance

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu state government must evaluate the current financial situation before extending aid to flood victims in the state.

State secretary Datuk Seri Tengku Farok Hussin Tengku Abdul Jalil, said all the related agencies have been instructed to gather data on losses, including residential and agricultural damages for thorough assessment and subsequent action.

However, he said financial aid has already been disbursed to construct two new houses in the Kemaman district last week.

“The areas severely affected by the current floods are Kampung Shukor and Kampung Raja in Hulu Dungun and we have instructed the local authorities (PBT) to clean up the area.

“As for financial assistance, we need to examine the reports from the related agencies first as it is impossible for us to help everyone,“ he said when met at the Gentari Green Mobility Roadshow at Wisma Darul Iman here today. Also present was Petronas East Coast senior manager, Yusri Anuar Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Tengku Farok Hussin said the Gentari Green Mobility Roadshow programme is a strategic collaboration between the state government and Petronas aimed at providing exposure and awareness to the public regarding clean or renewable energy.

According to him, this collaboration will be expanded to take the form of business investments that will benefit the state and the community.

“This is part of the state government’s efforts to explore new transportation technologies and the green vehicle ecosystem in the state and it aligns with the introduction of the Green Technology Master Plan (PITiH) 2024-2030, expected to be launched in the first quarter of this year,“ he said. - Bernama