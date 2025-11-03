PARKING in a legal parking spot should mean a hassle-free experience, but for one woman in Johor Bahru, it turned into an unexpected ordeal when her car was surrounded by tables and chairs from a mamak stall.

A six-second TikTok video shared by @r4dicalthoughts showed the unusual predicament—her car was completely encircled by customers dining at the roadside eatery, making it impossible to move.

In the caption, she expressed disbelief, stating that other cars beside hers had already left by the time she arrived.

As she surveyed the packed dining area, she questioned, “How am I going to move my car out like this?”

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 708,000 views, 51,100 likes and 630 comments.

Netizens flooded the comments with witty suggestions.

“What’s so difficult? Get into the car. Close your eyes. Change to gear ‘D’. Drive forward. If there’s any sounds made by the tables or people shouting, just ignore it,” one netizen called Titan Revive wrote sarcastically.

“If you’re an introvert, looks like you’ll just wait for the shop to close,” Mosquito Killer commented.

“Luckily, no one was eating on top of the car,” N.H commented.

Some suggested she report the incident to the authorities, but she admitted she was more surprised than frustrated.

“I even felt like I was in the wrong for blocking (the space), but what I felt the most was embarrassment. They kept the tables after (the diners) completed their meals, so it’s okay. I waited,” she explained.