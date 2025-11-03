Three killed as lorry collides with MPV in Bintulu

BINTULU: Three people were killed, while five others were injured in a road accident involving a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and a three-tonne lorry on Jalan Pesisir Pantai - Samalaju, 29 km from here today.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre (PGO) spokesperson said the deceased were identified as Nur Azalea Zakiah Jiben, 44; Ariana Juana Helda, 22; and Simon Hiu, 39, all of whom were passengers in a Perodua Alza MPV.

“Two other MPV passengers, Roslan Langga, 52, and Ningkan Chalana, 50, sustained severe injuries.

The lorry driver, Hessmans Rawing Judin, 41, suffered a broken leg, while two other male passengers in the lorry sustained minor injuries,“ the spokesperson said.

Upon receiving the emergency call at 6.51 am, an operations team from Kidurong Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and a backup team from Samalaju BBP were dispatched to the scene.

On arrival some 30 minutes later, the team found that the lorry driver had managed to exit the vehicle on his own, while five victims remained trapped inside the Perodua Alza.

The rescue team used specialised rescue tools to extricate the trapped victims, who were handed over to the police for further action. The rescue operation ended at 8.18 am.