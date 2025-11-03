KUALA LUMPUR: Three projects worth RM182.5 million have been approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) as long-term solutions to reduce the increasingly serious erosion along the coast of Terengganu, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said they involve the Coastal Erosion Control Project at Kuala Nerus beach which involves an allocation of RM69.91 million in addition to the Coastal Erosion Control Project at Geliga, Kemaman and the Coastal Erosion Control Project at Kuala Paka, Dungun.

“The project at Kuala Nerus beach is currently in the implementation stage. It started on July 24, 2023 and is expected to be completed on Sept 23, 2026 with the current project progress status at 22.3 per cent.

“The main scope of the project is the construction of 16 offshore breakwater structures from Telipot to Sungai Gong Tuan Nit and beach nourishment works for two kilometres,“ he said.

He said this during a question and answer session at Dewan Negara today in response to a question by Senator Che Alias Hamid who asked about the long-term solution to solve the problem of coastal erosion which is currently causing damage to coastal roads in Terengganu.

Fadillah said two more projects are still in the pre-implementation stage with the main scope of building coastal erosion control structures such as beach sand nourishment works as well as breakwater structures and physical construction for both projects is expected to begin in early 2027.

Replying a supplementary question by Che Alias regarding the cooperation between the central and state governments in the implementation of this project, Fadillah said close cooperation was indeed needed to carry out this project effectively.

“In implementing this project, if the monsoon season occurs in the coastal area, coastal erosion will occur. When this happens, the challenge is that the land will be lost, so the state government has to dispose of it for us to implement the project.

“To do the disposal, if this process cannot be carried out quickly, it will affect the construction of the project we are currently implementing. That is why we need cooperation between the federal Government and the state government,“ he said.

Therefore, Fadillah also proposed that an action committee be established, co-chaired by him and the Menteri Besar of Terengganu, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, to discuss and find ways to expedite this project.