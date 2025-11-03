NRES steps up enforcement against wildlife smuggling at KLIA

PUTRAJAYA: The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) through the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) will take proactive measures to combat wildlife trade, including stepping up enforcement at the country’s entry points.

Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said efforts to manage and protect wildlife include planning, coordinating and monitoring enforcement management at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to ensure that inspections and control over import, export and re-export activities comply with regulations.

“Routine inspections of consignments and wildlife enforcement operations are also carried out at the KLIA Free Trade Zone to ensure that all wildlife-related import, export or re-export activities comply with the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 and International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008,” he said in a statement today.

He noted that Malaysia has become a transit hub for smuggling high-value wildlife such as elephant ivory, rhino horns and exotic reptiles.

Data from Indian authorities on wildlife seizures involving flights from KLIA Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 showed eight recorded cases in 2023 and 12 in 2024.

On March 7, Nik Nazmi visited KLIA Terminal 2 to inspect wildlife trade enforcement activities and observed a wildlife detection simulation using Perhilitan sniffer dogs.

He also received a briefing from Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) on the baggage screening system at the airport.

“Ongoing enforcement efforts include collaboration with various agencies such as the police, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department and others under the Integrated Khazanah Operation (OBK),” he said.

Launched in September 2019, the OBK remains ongoing, with scheduled operations in wildlife crime hotspots, including border points at KLIA and other land, air and seaport entry points.

Nik Nazmi stressed that KLIA is one of the country’s high-risk entry points for wildlife smuggling, underscoring the crucial role of enforcement agencies and MAHB in effectively curbing such activities.