Terengganu police seize drugs worth RM4.47 million last year

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu police seized various types of drugs, worth RM4.47 million, throughout last year, said state police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan.

He said that in addition, 3,496 arrests were made last year involving drug addicts and dealers, under Sections 6, 6B, 12(2), 39A(1) and 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He said that the number of arrests showed a drop of 9.8 per cent, compared with 3,880 people reported in the previous year.

“The arrests also involved 35 individuals under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

“Throughout last year, the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) also conducted seven series of ‘Ops Camar’ to crack down on drug trafficking syndicates,” he told reporters, after the Terengganu Contingent NCID’s asset forfeiture programme, at the state contingent police headquarters (IPK), here today.

Also present was his deputy, Datuk Wan Rukman Wan Hassan.

Earlier at the event, Mazli also handed over 15 vehicles, including motorbikes and cars which had been forfeited, to the state Education Department (JPNT), for automative teaching and learning in seven secondary schools in the state.

Mazli also said that a total of 62 vehicles of various types were forfeited for disposal throughout 2023.

According to him, in addition to being handed over to the schools for learning purposes, some of the vehicles will also be auctioned to the public on Jan 22.

“The value of the seizure of various types of vehicles by the NCID last year was estimated at around RM2.8 million,” he said.-Bernama