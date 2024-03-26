Terengganu Sultan, Sultanah present Aidilfitri donations to the poor, students

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin and Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah today presented donations to the poor and school students in conjunction with the celebration of Hari Raya Aidilfitri at Istana Syarqiyyah in Cendering here.

Their Royal Highnesses, accompanied by the Crown Prince of Terengganu Tengku Muhammad Ismail and Tengku Puteri Daulath, were welcomed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and his wife.

Two hundred poor people - 100 men and 100 women - from all over Terengganu received cash donations of RM500 each, along with basic aid hampers worth RM250 each.

The Sultan also presented cash donations of RM250 to 240 primary and secondary school students from poor families and 30 students from three Islamic religious schools and Islamic study centres in the state.

For the first time, 30 Malaysian Armed Forces veterans, 15 artistes and writers and 15 retirees from Islamic institutions certified to teach in mosques and suraus in Terengganu received these donations.

The total contribution by the Sultan Mizan Royal Foundation (YDSM) amounted to RM277,500.

At the same event, the Tuanku Nur Zahirah Foundation (YTNZ) also presented assistance to 500 poor women in preparation for the Aidilfitri celebration. -Bernama