Thai fisherman found shot dead in waters off Pantai Remis

IPOH: A Thai fisherman was found shot dead by a group of foreign men, believed to be Indonesians, while on a boat in the waters of Pantai Remis, Manjung yesterday.

Manjung District Police Chief ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said they received a report from a man at 12.20 pm yesterday regarding the incident, which occurred on board the boat owned by the complainant.

He said the complainant was notified of the incident by his worker through a walkie-talkie.

“The victim was shot in the head and the body has been sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for post-mortem,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Nordin said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He urged those with information about the incident to contact investigating officer ASP Azalan Ab Karim at 019-3927837 to assist in the investigation.–Bernama