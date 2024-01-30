Thank you, farewell messages pour in for 16th Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: Thank you and farewell messages poured in for Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah who returned to their home state of Pahang after completing their reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong today.

“I’m grateful to Allah for the wisdom of both Your Majesties in fulfilling the trust and unravelling the unprecedented issues facing the country,” Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in his message aired on TV1.

He said he was also proud to have served during Al-Sultan Abdullah’s reign in developing the country and serving the people.

Ahmad Zahid said both Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah would always be remembered as the King and Queen of People’s Hearts and a head of state committed to resolving all challenges faced by the country.

“The benevolence of Your Majesties will remain engraved in our hearts, and we all pray that both of Your Majesties are always blessed and bestowed with well-being to continue sheltering the people. Safe journey back to the state of Pahang,” he said.

Another Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also expressed his highest appreciation to Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah for their fair, wise and compassionate approach during their reign.

“Thank you also for the wise advice to me as Deputy Prime Minister and during my tenure leading three ministries under Your Majesty’s reign - the Ministry of Works, the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities, and now the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities.

“As the Coordinating Minister for the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour, I believe that the sweet memories with Your Majesties and the royal children during the tour will forever be cherished by the people of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Fadillah said that the world has witnessed how Malaysia has a compassionate and people-oriented monarch, who personally drove over 2,300 kilometres to reach out and meet the people in the two states.

“The concern, dedication, sacrifices and wisdom of Their Majesties in facing various challenges and obstacles for the people and the country, as well as in resolving the country’s political turmoil and leading to the formation of a Unity Government, will forever be appreciated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil represented the ministry in expressing gratitude and wishing farewell to Al-Sultan Abdullah dan Raja Permaisuri Agong.

“The deeds and sacrifices of Your Majesty and the Queen are invaluable to the people and the country, especially during Covid-19 and until now, as the nation successfully navigates through various challenges and obstacles.

“I pray to Allah that both of Your Majesties are blessed with good health and long life. Daulat Tuanku,” he said.

The sending-off ceremony for the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong was held steeped in tradition today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah will be replaced by the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, starting tomorrow. -Bernama