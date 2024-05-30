Thousands stranded at Labuan Ferry Terminal amid surge in holiday travel

LABUAN: Over a thousand travellers found themselves stranded at the Labuan Roll-On Roll-Off (Ro-Ro) Ferry Terminal as the ferry services between Labuan and Menumbok struggled to meet the soaring demand of the ‘Balik Kampung’ exodus.

This exodus sees more than 10,000 residents from Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan heading to mainland Sabah and Sarawak in conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival, Gawai Day celebration, and the mid-term school break.

Labuan Point Enterprise, the ticketing management company overseeing the Labuan-Menumbok-Labuan Ro-Ro ferry service, announced today they have added two extra daily trips to manage the unexpected surge in demand.

Robert Ling, the company’s manager noted the current schedule comprises seven trips, but with the increased demand, daily trips have been increased to nine to 11 daily.

He said this effort involves the combined operations of the ferries Kimanis 1, Putrajaya 1, Joy Star, and Goodwill Star.

“Despite the additional trips, hundreds of vehicles remain on the waiting list each day, the waiting line of vehicles stretches over 100 meters, reaching the Labuan Square field,” he said to Bernama today.

Datuk Chin Hon Vui, chairman of Labuan Mainland Link Sdn Bhd, the operator of the four ferries said the ferries could not operate around the clock but only until 8 pm due to capacity limitations, crew availability, and for safety reasons.

“We never anticipated this incredible surge in demand...the situation is unprecedented, even compared to Hari Raya and Chinese New Year celebrations.

“I believe it’s due to the extended holidays for the Kaamatan Festival, Gawai Day, and the school break,“ Chin said.

Additionally, the Binabalu operator for the Galaxy and Blue Ocean ferries is providing three trips daily between Labuan and Menumbok.

However, the next available tickets are only for June 2, indicating the high demand and limited availability.

Labuan Marine Department director Alimudin Amirudin as the holiday season continues, authorities are urging travellers to plan their journeys accordingly and remain patient as ferry services work to accommodate the increased passenger and vehicle traffic.

“Even today, the operator requested an additional trip for May 30 and 31, which we will approve in the interest of the travellers,“ he said.