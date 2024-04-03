Three foreigners die after being hit by train in Kajang

KUALA LUMPUR: Three foreign men were killed after they were hit by a commuter train on the KTM Puncak Utama Jade Hill tracks yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said they were alerted to the incident at 10.53 pm.

He said a fire engine with five personnel from the Kajang station was dispatched to the scene following the emergency call.

“The victims, in their 30s to 40s, were not trapped under the train but flung to the side of the tracks. They were pronounced dead by a medical team from the Health Ministry,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case has been handed over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, police said the victims comprised two Bangladeshis and one Myanmar national, who were holders of the UNHCR card.

Kajang district police deputy chief Supt Mohamad Nasir Drahman said the case has been classified as sudden death.

“The bodies have been sent to the Kajang Hospital Forensic Department for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement today.

He urged anyone with information on the incident to call the nearest police station or investigating officer Sjn Ariffin at 012-2444608 to help in investigations.- Bernama