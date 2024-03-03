Express bus driver and passenger severely injured in Ipoh-Lumut highway crash

IPOH: A bus driver and passenger were seriously injured in a crash involving an express bus and a four-wheel drive on the Ipoh-Lumut Highway near Changkat Cermin, about 60 km from here, today.

Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the express bus believed to be traveling from Lumut to Ipoh, was carrying 18 other individuals who also suffered light injuries.

He said a team of firefighters from the Ayer Tawar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) rushed to the scene as soon as a distress call was received at 5.38 pm.

“The crash involved a Toyota Hilux and an express bus that rammed into the road divider,” he said in a statement, adding that the Hilux driver also suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Manjung District Police chief ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah when contacted said initial investigations found that the Hilux, which was also heading from Lumut to Ipoh, recklessly switched lanes.

“The action resulted in the express bus driver being unable to hit the brakes in time, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and crash,“ he said, adding further investigation into the case was being conducted under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987. - Bernama