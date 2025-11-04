PETALING JAYA: Songkran, Thailand’s traditional New Year festival organised in Malaysia, could strengthen almost seven decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries, said Ambassador of Thailand to Malaysia Lada Phumas.

“Songkran festival held in Malaysia is a bridge between two beautiful cultures. Songkran is a good time to promote friendship between two nations,” she told Bernama after officiating Malaysia’s Premier Songkran Festival 2025, here on Friday.

In her opening address for the event, Lada said the festival also serves as a platform for greater trade and investment promotion cooperation between the two countries.

“Several Thai businesses are with us today to introduce authentic Thai culinary dishes, beverages and high-quality products and services, which I encourage you to explore at over 40 stalls around the festival area,” she said.

According to Lada, the event in Malaysia is an opportunity for Malaysian friends to experience first-hand the magic of Songkran, from water-splashing festivities to vibrant Thai traditions like pouring water to the elders, Thai Songkran dance, and Thai music and performance.

She said Thailand’s Songkran festival was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2023, testifying to its significance as a global symbol of joy, unity and renewal.

Malaysia’s Premier Songkran Festival 2025, which brings the spirit of Songkran to Malaysia, is being held from April 10 to April 20 at 1Utama Shopping Centre here.

According to Lada, this year marks the biggest Songkran festival held in Malaysia, which is co-organised by the Royal Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Bernama earlier reported that Malaysia’s National Unity Ministry, in collaboration with the Malaysian Siamese Association, organised the National Songkran Festival from Friday to April 13 at the Songkran Hall, Kampung Tasek of Pengkalan Hulu district, Perak.

The Songkran Festival is a significant celebration among the Siamese Bumiputera community in Malaysia, marking the arrival of the new year with gratitude and joy.

Malaysian National Unity Minister Aaron Ago Dagang said the Songkran Festival is an essential platform for introducing the traditions, arts, and culture of the Siamese ethnic minority to Malaysians.

“This festival aligns with the MADANI government goal of promoting unity and celebrating racial, cultural, and religious diversity in Malaysia,” he said in Monday’s statement.

Meanwhile, Aaron said on his Facebook page that the Songkran celebration is not only a tradition of Malaysia’s neighbouring countries, but also part of the cultural heritage of Malaysians themselves.

“A significant number of Malaysian citizens are also of Siamese ethnicity. The Key Findings of the 2020 Malaysian Population and Housing Census revealed that 43,071 Malaysians are of Siamese descent.

“This weekend’s Songkran celebration reflects how Malaysia’s diverse ethnicities, cultures and heritage are valuable assets that form the strength of our harmonious, multi-ethnic nation,” he said.