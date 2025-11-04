Myanmar thanks ASEAN for quake aid, seeks more global support

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN’s swift solidarity and humanitarian support have played a critical role in driving Myanmar’s ongoing recovery efforts following the devastating earthquake that struck the country on March 28, Director-General of the Media Development Department under Myanmar’s Ministry of Information, Dr Thida Tin, said.

She extended the people’s gratitude to ASEAN member states for their swift response and invaluable support.

“Our government and social organisation are working together to ensure the fastest and the best possible recovery from the natural disaster with all available international assistance. I am convinced that your kind assistance reflects the true hearts of family spirit of the region and the value of our shared civilisation,” she said during a plenary session of the ASEAN-China Media and Think Tank Forum, held here on Friday.

The ASEAN-China Media and Think Tank Forum was opened by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof earlier today, with Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Xinhua News Agency’s Editor-in-Chief Lyu Yansong among those present.

Also in attendance were Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, Secretary-General of the Communications Ministry Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Bernama’s Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, Bernama’s Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, and Bernama’s Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Jointly organised by Bernama and Xinhua News Agency under the theme ‘Strengthening ASEAN-China Cooperation’, the event drew over 200 participants – including influential media leaders, representatives, senior government officials and experts from across the ASEAN region and China – to deepen engagement in the ever-evolving media landscape.

On March 28, Myanmar was struck by two powerful earthquakes – a 7.7-magnitude quake in the Sagaing Region, followed by a 6.4-magnitude quake further south – claiming the lives of at least 3,600 people, with thousands of others injured and hundreds more reported missing.

However, Thida Tin said that while the people of Myanmar are doing their best to recover from the disaster, more assistance is still needed.

She emphasised that this includes not only urgent search and rescue efforts, but also support for rebuilding communities, restoring livelihoods, and helping people resettle in the long term.

Therefore, she added, Myanmar warmly welcomes continued support from the international community for the recovery and reconstruction of earthquake-affected areas.

On April 5, Malaysia, as the ASEAN Chair, spearheaded the humanitarian mission to Myanmar led by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

During the visit, Mohamad and his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa—who is co-leading the humanitarian mission—were scheduled to meet with the Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC), Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, and Myanmar’s Foreign Minister U Than Shwe in the capital.

On March 30, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the Malaysian government would provide RM10 million in humanitarian aid as an initial contribution to Myanmar, which has been severely affected by the natural disaster.