Three traffic cops remanded for allegedly solicting bribe from British couple

IPOH: Three traffic policemen were remanded for three days from today for allegedly requesting RM100 from a British couple to pay traffic tickets at Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands recently.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri (pix) said the three officers, aged between 37 and 42, were from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department at the Perak police headquarters.

“The trio are remanded under Section 384 of the Penal Code. The investigations were also conducted under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988,“ he said in a statement today.

The investigation papers have been taken by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit and will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor once investigations are completed.

“The Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) is also conducting an internal investigation. We also urge the couple to come forward and cooperate so that the investigation could be completed soon,“ he said.

On Jan 28, the media reported that Bukit Aman were investigating a viral video in which a traffic policeman purportedly offered to settle a British couple’s speeding offence for RM100 on the spot.

The 51-second video clip is an excerpt from a 30-minute YouTube video posted by the British couple, who are travelling around the world in a campervan. -Bernama