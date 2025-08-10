TNB smart meters empower Malaysians with real-time energy management

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s shift to a new electricity tariff has introduced smart meters, offering households real-time energy insights under the Time-of-Use (ToU) scheme.

The nationwide rollout by Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) aims to install smart meters in 10.4 million homes across Peninsular Malaysia by 2028.

These digital devices record electricity usage and transmit data securely to TNB, enabling accurate billing and daily tracking via the myTNB app.

Countries like the US, UK, Japan and China have adopted smart meters, with Malaysia leading Southeast Asia’s transition.

Misconceptions persist about smart meters increasing bills, but they only reflect actual usage without altering tariff rates.

The myTNB app allows users to monitor consumption, set budgets and make informed energy decisions, surpassing traditional meters.

Retiree Henry Yew, 78, from Subang Jaya, finds the Energy Budget feature more convenient than manual meter checks.

Smart meters do not collect personal data, recording only electricity usage, timestamps and power quality.

Certified by SIRIM and regulated by MCMC, the devices meet national safety standards with minimal electromagnetic emissions.

Ampang resident Azman Mohd Ali, 64, dismissed health concerns after learning emissions are lower than WiFi.

The meters lack cameras or microphones, transmitting only encrypted usage data to TNB and customers.

Installation is quick and non-disruptive, as experienced by Klang executive Sasicala Gingaduran, 41.

The ToU tariff is available to all TNB customers with activated smart meters, with installations taking up to two months.

Smart meters empower Malaysians to track usage, avoid bill shocks and optimise energy consumption efficiently.

For details, visit myTNB’s smart meter page. – Bernama