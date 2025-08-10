Jalur Gemilang - Symbol of country’s dignity

KUALA LUMPUR: Any dissatisfaction or discontent with the country is not a licence or permit to insult the national flag.

Legal and constitutional expert Associate Professor Datuk Dr Shamrahayu A. Aziz said public awareness of the correct and respectful use of the Jalur Gemilang must be strengthened to safeguard the country’s dignity and sovereignty.

She said the adult generation must serve as role models for the young, as reflected in the saying “bapa borek, anak rintik”, where good practices in handling and displaying the flag become a legacy for future generations.

“In recent years, we have seen various mistakes made by our people when using or hoisting the flag, for example, flying it upside down, darkening its colours, displaying flags with the wrong number of stars or points, and so on.

“When such errors occur, they reflect the identity of Malaysians themselves,” she told Bernama recently.

Shamrahayu added that the improper use or display of the flag not only tarnishes the country’s image but can also undermine the nation’s dignity.

Although there is no specific constitutional provision on national symbols, Shamrahayu said government guidelines regarding the flag should be more widely publicised, and if offences become frequent, formal regulations could be developed based on the principles of the Rukun Negara and the Constitution.

“If we find that offences relating to the flag and national symbols are occurring often, then perhaps we should formalise guidelines based on the Rukun Negara and the Constitution to ensure proper and respectful use of the Jalur Gemilang,” she said.

Shamrahayu emphasised that the Jalur Gemilang is not merely a piece of coloured cloth, but a symbol of national sovereignty and identity.

She urged Malaysians to understand the meaning behind each colour and symbol, and to fly the flag with pride, not only during Merdeka celebrations, but throughout the year.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Centre for Development, Social and Environmental Studies at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Prof Dr Novel Lyndon, said that the act of flying the national flag reflects a person’s level of respect and love for the country.

“This act is a symbol of patriotism that appreciates the services of freedom fighters and the history of building a sovereign nation,“ he said.

He said the act of hoisting a flag that is worn, torn or not in accordance with the rules gives the impression that some people are less sensitive to the symbols of the nation, thus affecting the image of the country in the eyes of the local and international community.

Such attitudes, he warned, could weaken national identity and erode patriotic spirit among the young generation.

To address this, Novel proposed strengthening patriotic education from the school level through history and civics lessons, while using mass media, community programmes, and National Month celebrations to foster love for the nation.

“Without this awareness, the flag will only be seen as a piece of cloth, no longer a symbol of dignity, pride, and the spirit of the struggle for independence,” he stressed. – Bernama