Top ESSCOM officer dies in Kota Kinabalu

PETALING JAYA: Chief of staff for land operations at the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM), Datuk M Chandra, has died today after being rushed to the hospital unconscious.

New Straits Times reported that he was found unresponsive at his residence in Likas around 7 am, and despite the medical team’s attempts at CPR en route to the hospital, there was no response.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun confirmed Chandra’s passing.

“I was only informed by the hospital that Chandra passed away at 8.45am today. The cause of death is also yet to be determined,“ he was quoted as saying.

He revealed the last message he received from Chandra was at 5.18am but could not provide the exact time of his death.

Jauteh said Chandra’s remains have been sent to the hospital for a post-mortem and will be taken to Wisma Fook Lu Siew to allow family and friends to pay their respects.

The long-serving Chandra joined the police force in 1995 and served as the Kota Kinabalu district police chief from 1994 to 2018 before his appointment with ESSCOM’s land operations unit.