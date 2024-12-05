Tour bus crashes sideways, 40 passengers survive

PETALING JAYA: A tour bus carrying 40 passengers overturned after being involved in an accident with another vehicle at KM264.5 of the North South Highway (PLUS), which was southbound to Ipoh, this morning.

It is learnt that the driver and passengers were traveling from Kupang, Kedah to Ipoh to attend a religious ceremony.

Perak Fire and Rescue Operations division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said his side received a call at 7.28am, informing about the incident before Fire and Rescue personnel from the Meru Raya and Kuala Kangsar fire stations were dispatched to the location.

ALSO READ: 16 individuals escape fiery death in express bus fire

“Upon arriving at the location, we heard personnel reported an accident involving a tour bus and a sedan car.

“There were 42 victims in total, 41 from the bus including the driver and one driver from the car, all of them were rescued safely,“ he was quoted as saying according to Astro Awani.

He added all the victims were then taken to the Ipoh General Hospital using two Emergency Service Support Units (EMRS) and an ambulance from the Health Ministry (KKM).

ALSO READ: Op HRA: Three bus drivers slapped with summonses for making video calls, TikTok live while driving