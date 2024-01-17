Traffic dispersal adjusments at Banda Hilir Vehicle-Free Zone in conjunction with CNY

MELAKA: The Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) will carry out several adjustments to traffic dispersal at the Vehicle-Free Zone in Banda Hilir in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration.

In a statement today, MBMB said that Jalan Laksamana, part of Jalan Tun Khalil Yaakob, Jalan Taman, Jalan Kota and Jalan Istana will be closed for 54 hours from 6 pm on Friday until midnight on Sunday.

“Traffic on Jalan Banda Kaba, Lorong Chan Koon Cheng and Jalan Chan Koon Cheng will be diverted from 6 pm on Friday until midnight on Sunday.

“During the same period, there will also be traffic diversions on Lorong Hang Jebat and as an alternative, motorists are allowed to use the Tan Kim Seng Bridge to get to Jalan Tun Khalil Yaakob from 1 am to 6 pm,” it said.

Traffic diversions along Jalan Kee Ann have been shortened, stretching from the Jalan Kee Ann and Jalan Bunga Raya intersections, up to the junction to Jalan Kee Ann and Jalan Baru.

Meanwhile, MBMB said that road users are now allowed to use Jalan Bukit Cina up to the Jalan Bukit Cina intersection, and Jalan Temenggong via Jalan Munshi Abdullah.–Bernama