Traffic flow on several highways reported to be slow as of 5pm today

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major highways was reported to be slow in some areas following an increase in the number of vehicles on the road as of 5pm this afternoon as city folks start going home to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The Malaysian Highways Authority (LLM) spokesperson said that traffic flow at the North Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) and Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) was under control.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said two accidents were reported at KM404.5 (North-bound) from Lembah Beringin to Tanjung Malim and KM272.8 (South-bound) from Nilai to Bandar Ainsdale and as a result traffic is slow moving.

“Traffic congestion is also reported from Simpang Renggam to Sedenak,” he said.

Meanwhile, PLUS Traffic update on its X account stated that several Smartlanes have been activated to ensure smooth traffic flow for the journey back to the hometowns.

“The Smartlane at KM303.2 to KM297.0, northbound, from Tapah to Gopeng, has been activated. The emergency lane can be used. The Smartlane has also been activated from KM194.5 to KM184.0, southbound, from Ayer Keroh to Jasin,” it said.