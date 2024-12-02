Traffic slow-moving on several major highways

KUALA LUMPUR:Traffic flow on several major highways was reported to be slow-moving as of 1 pm today as travellers began their journey back to their respective destinations after the Chinese New Year festive holiday.

A spokesperson from the Malaysian Highway Authority said that southbound traffic was moving slowly from Gopeng to Tapah and from Kuala Kangsar to the Meru tunnel in Perak.

Increased traffic volume is also observed from Ayer Keroh to Simpang Ampat, Melaka.

Traffic was also slow-moving from East Bentong to Bukit Tinggi until Genting Sempah, Pahang before the Gombak Toll Plaza.

“At the Gombak Toll Plaza, traffic is congested in both directions,” he said.–Bernama