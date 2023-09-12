Traffic summons payment counters to open until 9 pm today - PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR: The operation hours for the traffic summons discount counters at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium have been extended until 9 pm today due to an encouraging response from visitors.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said over 18,000 traffic summonses were settled yesterday, while 3,015 summonses were paid as of noon today.

“Yesterday, the counters were opened from 9 am to 4 pm, but due to the overwhelming response, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) decided to extend the operation hours until 9 pm today,” he told reporters here.

He said that PDRM has set up 14 cash payment counters, besides providing visitors with the option to pay summonses online using a QR code.

“I’m very satisfied with the set-up. There are sufficient seatings and tables as well as air-conditioning to provide comfort to visitors waiting for their turns to settle the summonses, which can take up to two hours,” he added.

On whether the police will expand the 50 per cent traffic summons discount offer beyond the programme, Mohd Azman explained that such a decision would require approval from the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

The three-day MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme, which started yesterday, focuses on three components, namely the achievement showcase, the people’s touchpoint service, and the People’s Well-being Initiatives.

The highlight of the programme will be the closing ceremony officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tomorrow. - Bernama