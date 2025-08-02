PUCHONG: Comprehensive and proactive cooperation and involvement between the local community and the agencies involved are crucial to ensuring that every government programme has a positive impact on the people.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the local community’s acceptance and commitment from the agencies involved could ensure that each programme implemented achieves the set objectives.

He said that when (programmes) are done in the right way and are continued properly (by the local community), we will have the success (that we aim for).

“We see friends (entrepreneurs) who have indeed succeeded, as they started with nothing and now have their own shops.

“That is the way CIMB and the MADANI government have done it. We are not just providing support, as we want to build an ecosystem that will grow, where we invest in building communities,“ he told reporters after officiating the “Satu Pemimpin Satu Kampung Santuni MADANI Programme” launch ceremony organised by CIMB Group Holdings Bhd here today.

Through the Santuni MADANI programme, CIMB has allocated RM3.6 million over two years to drive long-term and positive impact for approximately 9,000 residents in four people’s housing projects (PPR) by strengthening capacity building, offering skills development opportunities, providing access to quality education and fostering sustainable living.