NATIONAL top squash player S. Sivasangari is through to the Cincinnati Gaynor Cup semi-finals after a commanding victory over England’s Torrie Malik on Friday (Feb 7)

The world No. 10 and tournament third seed outclassed Malik 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 in the quarter-finals, sealing her spot in the last four of the PSA Gold event in Ohio.

Sivasangari now braces for a tough battle against top seed Olivia Weaver, who ended Malaysia’s hopes of an all-Malaysian semi-final by defeating Rachel Arnold 11-5, 11-5, 11-3.

Rachel, ranked No. 19 in the world, has yet to beat Weaver in three encounters, including their previous clash at the Gaynor Cup in 2022.

Sivasangari faces an uphill task in her semi-final showdown, having lost all five previous meetings against the American.