KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation paper on a fraud case amounting to RM95,180 involving the wife of an actor and comedian has been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for further instructions, said Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

He said the suspect was currently being held in remand in Sabah to assist in the investigation into another fraud case in the state.

“Once the investigation in Sabah is completed, the suspect will be brought back to be charged in court for fraud in Selangor,” he said when contacted today.

On Thursday, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf was reported as saying that checks revealed the suspect had seven fraud cases in five states, involving losses amounting to RM161,355.

Earlier, the media reported that police had received a report from a 33-year-old woman regarding an alleged fraud case related to assistance in altering a court sentence for her husband.

The victim reportedly met with a 28-year-old woman in December last year to discuss her husband’s problems and was offered help in lowering the offence section in court.