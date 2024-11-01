Tunku Mahkota of Johor grants audience to Anwar

JOHOR BAHRU: The Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, granted an audience to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today, in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s visit to the state.

Tunku Ismail posted several photos of the meeting on his official Facebook.

Earlier this morning, Anwar, who is also Tambun Member of Parliament met his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, at the Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) site as a symbol of the two countries’ commitment to the project which is now 68 percent completed.

Anwar and Lee also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong at a hotel here.

Anwar also attended a meet-and-greet event with port personnel at the Tanjung Pelepas Port in Iskandar Puteri. -Bernama