Turkish Embassy celebrates ‘World Turkish Coffee Day’ in honour of UNESCO recognition

KUALA LUMPUR: The Turkish Embassy in Malaysia hosted the World Turkish Coffee Day on Tuesday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Turkish coffee’s inclusion in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2013.

Turkiye’s Ambassador to Malaysia Emir Salim Yüksel, in his speech, highlighted the central role Turkish coffee has played in social life since its origin in the 16th century.

“Turkish coffee, which has spread worldwide under this name, has become an indispensable part of the cultural and social structure of Turks.

“From a gastronomic perspective, undoubtedly, Turkiye is not a coffee-producing country. However, Turkish coffee has permeated the vast Ottoman geography and transcended borders with its rituals, traditions, and role,” he stated at the event attended by members of the diplomatic corps, media, and social media influencers, held at the official residence of the Turkish ambassador, here.

He mentioned that ‘whenever you visit friends or family in Turkiye, you will always be offered Turkish coffee as a welcome drink’, adding that it is a critical part of wedding celebrations, engagements, and births.

December 5, the date of Turkish Coffee’s registration on the UNESCO list, has been celebrated as ‘World Turkish Coffee Day’. –Bernama