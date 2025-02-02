Sabah, Sarawak floods show signs of recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Sabah and Sarawak has continued to decrease as of 8 pm tonight.

In SABAH, the number of evacuees has dropped to 155 people from 41 families, compared to 675 people from 181 families at 4 pm.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that Lahad Datu had fully recovered by 5 pm, but Kinabatangan has since been hit by floods.

“Tongod remains with 155 victims (41 families) at two relief centres, while one relief centre has been opened in Kinabatangan,” the statement said.

In SARAWAK, the number of evacuees has decreased to 10,104 people housed in 44 relief centres, compared to 10,973 people earlier this afternoon.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat stated that five more relief centres had closed, bringing the total number of centres shut down today to 19, as flood conditions continue to improve.

“The number of victims in Bintulu Division (involving the Bintulu, Tatau, and Sebauh districts) and Serian Division (Serian, Siburan, and Balai Ringin districts) remains at 5,075 and 1,847 individuals, respectively.

“In Samarahan Division (Samarahan, Asajaya, Sebuyau, Simunjan, and Gedong), the number of evacuees has more than halved, with only 651 people remaining in five relief centres, compared to 1,487 people earlier today.

“In Sibu Division (Sibu, Selangau, and Kanowit), the number of victims has dropped to 1,162 people from 1,187 people this afternoon. In Mukah Division (Mukah and Matu), 81 people remain displaced, while Miri Division (Miri, Subis, and Beluru) still has 1,288 people at relief centres,” the statement read.