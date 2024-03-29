Two charged with gang robbery in PD

SEREMBAN: Two men pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of robbing a man in Port Dickson last week.

Halip Kalil, 53, and Hamymurizal Mohamad, 49, both odd job workers in the village, made the plea after the charges were read against them before Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam.

The duo, together with another person, who is still at large, are accused of committing gang robbery on a 30-year-old man of a laptop, an iPad and two mobile phones in the park of PD Utama, Port Dickson at about 4.30 pm, on March 22.

The charge is framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code which carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years and whipping if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor M Kalaivaanan appeared for the prosecution, while the two accused were represented by lawyers Wirdayati Shafudi and Mendeep Singh.

Judge Mohamad Kamil allowed each accused to be bailed at RM7,500 with the additional condition of surrendering their passports to the court and reporting to the nearest police station every month. They are also ordered not to disturb the complainant.

The court set May 6 for mention. -Bernama