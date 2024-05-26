Two deputy ministers appointed PKR state leadership council chairmen

KUALA LUMPUR: Two deputy ministers have been appointed Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) State Leadership Council chairmen following a restructuring decided during the PKR central leadership council meeting today.

PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said in a statement today that Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud was appointed as Sabah chief, while Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Fuziah Salleh was appointed as Pahang chief.

Other appointees include Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh as Johor chief, Prime Minister’s political secretary Azman Abidin as Federal Territories chief, Roland Engan as Sarawak chief, Ahmad Nazri Mohd Yusof (Terengganu), Datuk Seri Mohamad Suparadi Md Noor (Kelantan), while Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Datuk Seri Aminudin Harun retained their posts as Selangor and Negeri Sembilan chiefs.

Fahmi added that the party also elected three new central leadership council members, Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam, Azan Ismail and Datuk Dr Roslan Hussin.

Today’s meeting also discussed the humanitarian issue and war in Gaza and the resolve shown by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his party in peace efforts in that region, he added.

Fahmi also said that Anwar, who is also PKR president, had provided a briefing about current issues, including the national address and government policies, and urged party members and supporters to come together with ideas to drive the MADANI government’s agenda.

“The council also discussed the party machinery’s readiness for the upcoming Sungai Bakap by-election,” he said.