Two found dead in car at Muadzam Shah petrol station

KUANTAN: A man and a woman were found lifeless in a locked car at a petrol station near Muadzam Shah in Rompin today.

A spokesman for the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said they received an emergency call at 4.10 pm today before six personnel from the Muadzam Shah Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene of the baffling incident.

He said that upon the fire brigade’s arrival, two victims were found in a Proton Satria car in the parking bay of the petrol station.

“Firefighters pried open the door of the car using a rescue tool to find the man and woman, both unconscious, in the vehicle,” he said.

He said both adults were later confirmed dead by medical personnel and the bodies were handed over to police for further action. -Bernama