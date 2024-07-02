Two ‘Geng Pian’ members charged with armed gang robberies

KUALA LUMPUR: Two members of the ‘Geng Pian’ gang were charged at three separate Sessions Court here today on five counts of robberies and armed gang robbery with knives on four people and a pharmaceutical company in December last year.

Mohd Sufian Wahab, 39, and Mohd Sahuri Hassim, 39, pleaded not guilty after the five charges against them were read out separately before Judges Norina Zainol Abidin, Siti Aminah Ghazali and Datuk Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhudi.

Before Norina, they were accused of committing a gang robbery on a 31-year-old man at the Hong Leong Bank ATM vicinity in Jalan Kepong at 8 pm on Dec 27 last year.

The duo were also charged with a gang robbery of a 24-year-old woman armed with knives, involving losses of RM4,300 at Rampai Business Park at 9.05 pm on the same day.

Norina set bail at RM16,000 for each of them with one surety and required them to report to the nearest police station every month until the case was disposed of.

They were charged before Siti Aminah with jointly robbing a man of RM780 in cash and RM3,650 in cash belonging to a pharmaceutical company at the ATM of Bank of China, Plaza OSK in Jalan Ampang at 9.40pm on Dec 27 and at the ATM of Public Bank, Pasar Pudu, Dang Wangi at 5.30pm on Dec 16.

They were allowed bail at RM10,000 each with one surety.

Meanwhile, the two men were charged before Nu’aman with committing gang robbery armed with knives on a 30-year-old man by robbing RM100 in cash and a ring in the Hong Leong Bank ATM vicinity at 5.40 pm on Dec 16 last year.

Nu’aman allowed bail at RM8,000 with one surety for each accused and set March 5 for mention.

All the charges were framed under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum of 20 years in prison and whipping, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Ngoh Jess Lynn, Nidzuwan Abd Latif and Illya Syaheedah Mohd Razif prosecuted while lawyer Kelvinder Singh Deo represented both accused. -Bernama