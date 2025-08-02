60,000 TVET applications show rising demand for vocational training

TAIPING: Approximately 60,000 applications have been received for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses at vocational colleges nationwide, reflecting growing interest in skills-based education.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said the strong response underscores TVET’s appeal as a pathway for youth development.

“We currently have a capacity of 17,000 places across 86 vocational colleges.

“Programmes are continuously developed to strengthen vocational training, enhance practical skills, and expand job opportunities for graduates,” he told reporters after officiating the Taiping Air Festival 2025 at Tekah Airport.

Wong, who is also Taiping MP, noted that TVET graduate employability has reached 99% in recent years.

“This achievement shows vocational graduates can pursue further studies or stable employment with their acquired skills,” he added. - Bernama