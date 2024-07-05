Two Malaysians injured in Narathiwat explosion

PETALING JAYA: Two Malaysians from the eight victims in the Narathiwat bombing in Thailand have been confirmed to have sustained injuries.

Malaysian General Consulate in Songkhla Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi confirmed the incident, Sinar Harian reported.

“Both victims, who are from Kelantan, have sustained mild injuries,” he said.

All the victims who were in their 20s to 30s have only sustained mild injuries.

More than five motorcycles were reportedly burnt during the 9.35pm incident on Monday (May 6), due to the bomb that was placed in one of vehicles.

Meanhwile, a resident in Narathiwat said that the explosion could be heard very clearly as their house was approximately 500 metres from their home.

“This is the first time an incident like this happened in the city, as such incidents typically take place in rural areas, as well as the public not being involved,” the resident said.

