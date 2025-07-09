Enzo Maresca praises Joao Pedro as Chelsea reach Club World Cup final

CHELSEA manager Enzo Maresca expressed his delight after Joao Pedro’s two goals propelled the Blues to the Club World Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Fluminense.

The win sets up a showdown against either Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid on Sunday.

Maresca praised Pedro’s immediate impact, highlighting the Brazilian’s freshness and quality.

“We are very happy and very proud to be in the final on Sunday because this is the first edition of the Club World Cup and the best clubs in the world are here,“ said the Italian coach.

Pedro, who joined Chelsea from Brighton for a reported £60 million, made his first start after an off-season break. He struck twice at MetLife Stadium, displaying clinical finishing either side of halftime. Despite his heroics, Pedro refrained from celebrating out of respect for Fluminense, his boyhood club.

“When I was young they gave everything to me, they showed me to the world,“ Pedro said.

“If I am here now it is because they believed in me so I am very grateful but this is football, I have to be professional.”

Chelsea’s progress marks a strong end to their season, having secured Champions League qualification and won the Conference League. However, concerns linger over midfielder Moises Caicedo’s ankle injury, which forced him off late in the match.

Fluminense coach Renato Portaluppi acknowledged Chelsea’s superiority but took pride in his team’s performance.

“Chelsea deserved the win but I am very proud of everything we did. We go out with our heads held high,“ he said.