Two Myanmar men freed of murdering supervisor

SEREMBAN: Two Myanmar men were acquitted and discharged by the High Court here on a charge of murdering an Indian man national, who was also their supervisor, four years ago, without calling for their defence.

Judge Datuk Rohaini Ismail ordered the release of the two men after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against Maung Maung, 45, and Mg Aung Aung, 33.

The two men were jointly charged with murdering Ajith Almaraj at the Metro Park Sri Sendayan petrol station, at about 2.30 am on July 1, 2020.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read with Section 34 of the Penal Code. A total of 10 witnesses were called during the trial which started last January.

Maung Maung was represented by lawyer Datuk Hanif Hassan while lawyers Haresh Mahadevan and Ramzani Idris represented Mg Aung Aung.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Hadi Hakimi Harun.