Two policemen among four detained for robbing foreign workers

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Two policemen were among four suspects detained for impersonating as police officers to rob foreign workers at a workers quarters located at a construction site in Simpang Ampat, here last Saturday.

Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the four suspects, aged between 24 and 37, were detained separately since 4.30pm around the Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district here after a police report was lodged about the incident.

“One of the victims from the worker’s quarters, a 26-year-old Nepalese worker who lodged the police report, claimed they were robbed by police officers at the construction site at about 1.30am. The workers lost RM820 (RM520 cash and a handphone).

“According to the victim, when he and other workers were sleeping, suddenly they heard knocks on the door and when they opened, three men in plain clothes had identified themselves as police officers,” he told Bernama today.

He added that upon entering the premises, they ransacked the place and asked the workers to pay RM5,000 but the workers declared that they did not have the amount and handed RM520 cash to them.

Khaw said one of the workers was also assaulted and his handphone snatched away when they left the place.

He added that initial investigations revealed that the site was the location for the construction of a factory while CCTV footage was available close to the site which recorded the incident, including the movement of the three suspects although the footage lacked clarity.

“The two policemen detained were ranked a constable and corporal from the motorcycle patrol unit while two others were members of the public who had impersonated as police officers during the robbery.

“Another person believed to have been involved is a security guard at the construction site,” he said.

Apart from the two policemen, two other suspects involved have five and nine previous records for crime and drug related offences.

Khaw said all four suspects would be remanded for seven days. -Bernama