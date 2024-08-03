Two policemen among four missing in Kapit boat capsize

SIBU: Two policemen are among four victims reported missing after the longboat they were travelling in capsized in the Batang Baleh River near SK Lepong Baleh in Kapit this afternoon.

Kapit District Police chief DSP Rohana Nanu said at the time of the incident, the two policemen were on their way from Kuching to Ng Tulie, Kapit with explosives weighing 35 kg and detonators.

She said the two missing policemen were identified as Sergeant Jonathan Lambet from the Welfare branch and Constable Iskandar Ibrahim from the Weapons branch at the Kapit District Police Headquarters.

According to Rohana, in the incident at around 5 pm, the two policemen along with three other passengers boarded a boat from the SK Lepong Baleh jetty heading towards Ng Tulie to deliver the explosives.

“Upon reaching the scene, the boat veered slightly to the left towards the upstream of the river and encountered swirling water, causing the boat to capsize.

“One victim was rescued by members of the public while the other four are still missing,“ she said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Sibu Zone Fire and Rescue Department chief Andy Alie said the rescued victim was identified as 47-year-old Moses Ngui, while the two missing civilians were Amerson John Nain and Jack Balan.

When contacted by Bernama via WhatsApp tonight, he said a distress call was received at 5.25 pm and the team from the Kapit Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the location, which is located 13 kilometres away, at 5.45 pm.

“According to witnesses, the incident happened around 5 pm, where five passengers boarded a 30-horsepower fibre boat (equipped with an outboard engine),“ he said.

He said the fire and rescue team conducted an initial assessment of the location area and obtained information from the survivor and members of the public who witnessed the incident.

“The fire and rescue team conducted surface searching within a one-kilometre radius of the last seen location of the victims but due to strong currents and worsening conditions, the operation was suspended at 6.50 pm and will resume tomorrow morning,“ he added.-Bernama