Ulu Tiram police station attack: Seven individuals to be remanded tomorrow

JOHOR BAHRU: Police will seek a remand order at the Magistrates Court for seven individuals who were detained this morning in connection with the Ulu Tiram police station attack said Johor police chief M. Kumar.

Five of the seven individuals detained this morning after raiding the suspect’s house were family members of the suspect, aged between 19 and 62, while two others are students from Higher Learning Institutions who are believed to have connection with the incident.

In the 2.45am, two policemen - Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said - were killed while another was injured after they were attacked by an intruder at the station.

The injured policeman is currently receiving treatment at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) while the intruder was shot dead at the location.

The attack on the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor Bahru is the fourth such incident that involved the death or injuries to policemen on duty.

Oct 16, 1980: The Batu Pahat police station in Johor was attacked by 16 members of the extremist group, Kumpulan Nur Zaman who were clad in white robes resembling ninjas, the attackers launched a fierce attack on the station. The confrontation resulted in a bloody clash, with eight of the assailants being shot dead while 23 individuals including 14 policemen suffered injuries.

Feb 4, 2001: Guar Chempedak police station in Kedah was attacked by a religious extremist group who tried to siphon out weapons from the station and the altercation resulted in two injured policemen.

Aug 31, 2017: An officer (Lance Corporal) on duty at the Pinggiran Subang police station in Selangor, was slashed with a sharp weapon and shot dead while on duty within the vicinity of the police station.

May 17, 2024: A masked man, believed to be a member of the Jemaah Islamiyah stormed into the Ulu Tiram police station, killing two police officers and injuring another before he was shot dead.