JOHOR BAHRU: The suspect killed in the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station, here yesterday, was believed to have acted alone, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the action of the 21-year-old local man was not linked to a group as was initially concluded by the police after 46 individuals were interviewed to facilitate the investigation.

“At this preliminary stage, we found the suspect acted alone, we call it ‘lone wolf’, he is (believed) driven by certain motivation as it was found that he does not mix with other people,“ he told a press conference at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK), here today.

Also present was Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

