Mandatory eye screening for Year One students urged to detect vision issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Mandatory eye screening for children entering Year One should be implemented nationwide to detect vision problems early, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Speaking at the launch of the Mata Hati Wilayah 2025 programme at SK Seri Bintang Utara in Cheras, Dr Zaliha cited a screening exercise involving 2,008 lower primary students in Kuala Lumpur last year. The results showed that around five per cent had eye-related health issues.

“Of those, 88 per cent suffered from myopia (short-sightedness), four per cent had colour blindness, and eight per cent were diagnosed with strabismus (crossed eyes),” she said.

Dr Zaliha warned that untreated vision problems could hinder motor, cognitive, and language development in children, with potential long-term effects persisting into adulthood. She urged the Ministry of Education to consider making eye screening compulsory during Year One enrollment.

The Mata Hati Wilayah programme, now in its second phase, has expanded to five primary schools in Kuala Lumpur. These include SK Seri Bintang Utara, SK Tun Hussein Onn, SK Jalan Bellamy, SK Seri Mega, and SK Sungai Penchala.

Part of the Federal Territories Department’s Program Usaha Jaya Insan (PUJI), the initiative promotes eye health and provides corrective aid to students. Dr Zaliha noted that 92 per cent of students who received spectacles through the programme showed significant improvement in communication and social interaction.

To support the initiative, Dr Zaliha announced a RM10,000 allocation for SK Seri Bintang Utara, praising the school’s active involvement.

“With the encouraging data and positive impact we’ve seen so far, I’m confident we’re on the right track toward nurturing a generation of students who are healthier, more confident, and ready to take on future challenges,” she added. - Bernama