Umno Youth chief files police report over death threat

JASIN: Umno Youth chief Muhamad Akmal Saleh has lodged a police report following a death threat he received earlier today.

Akmal, who is also Merlimau assemblyman and Melaka Exco, lodged the report at around 5pm at the Jasin District Police Headquarters.

“Although initially I was hesitant to do so, I realised this was something serious, and I needed to ensure the safety of myself and my family.

“We hope the police can conduct an investigation and we will wait for the outcome,” he told reporters.

ALSO READ: Umno Youth demands KK Mart to display apology banners in all stores over socks issue



Meanwhile, Jasin district police chief DSP Ahmad Jamil Radzi confirmed receiving the report.

Earlier, Akmal revealed in a video on Facebook that an unknown individual alerted him to the threat while en route to a programme in Lipat Kajang on Tuesday (March 26) morning.

The threat is believed to be linked to his stance over the ‘Allah’ socks issue.