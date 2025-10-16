Respect must be earned: Youth groups

PUTRAJAYA: Respect is not handed out like report cards – it has to be earned.

That was the blunt message from youth groups, reflecting a generational reality that Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said Malaysia cannot ignore.

She added that parent-teacher associations (PTA) have voiced concern about restoring the authority of teachers in schools, stressing that respect for educators must come first if discipline is to mean anything.

“If parents do not show respect to teachers, it becomes difficult for them to enforce discipline.

“But youth groups told us something equally important. Respect is not automatic, it must be earned,” she said.

The contrasting views show how the meaning of respect has evolved with each generation, she added.

“It is clear that different generations see respect differently, and that is exactly why we need to keep talking about it,” she told reporters after the Youth Roundtable Conference on Ending the Culture of Bullying and Building a Caring Generation yesterday.

Yeoh said the Youth and Sports Ministry is reviewing feedback gathered from the roundtable to identify suitable interventions under the Rakan Muda programme.

She added that the ministry would prepare a Cabinet paper containing recommendations for other ministries to consider and collaborate on, as part of a whole-of-government approach to address bullying among youth.

“All forms of bullying, whether occurring in schools or outside involving young people, require a whole-of-government approach that engages all agencies and stakeholders.

“So, what is important now is that we must move quickly. The memorandum is expected to be presented within three weeks.”

Yeoh also said the roundtable served as a platform to hear the views of young people and their families on ways to end the culture of bullying and promote youth wellbeing to build a more caring generation.

The programme was attended by 200 participants comprising experts, panel members, senior officers from ministries and departments, academics, NGOs and youth representatives.

She added that the findings, contributing factors and recommendations collected would serve as key references for the ministry in formulating youth-related policies and development plans.

Yeoh said one of the most interesting proposals raised by NGOs was the importance of establishing a mentoring system involving older youth, such as a “big brother, big sister” approach, as well as introducing professional youth workers.

“We need more mentoring systems because they allow other groups to step in and help. Teachers and PTA members have core responsibilities and may not have time to address specific cases.

“There are many young people and NGOs who are willing to help, and there is space for them to do so. But all mentoring and volunteer systems must include proper training to prevent untrained individuals from offering unprofessional or inaccurate advice,” she said.

She added that scientific findings from the Health Ministry and expert insights should be considered to ensure interventions are informed, professional and effective.

Yeoh also said under Budget 2026, the Finance Ministry has approved an allocation of RM5 million for her ministry to implement the Lawan Buli (Anti-Bullying) initiative.

She said the ministry’s overall budget for the Rakan Muda programme would see a 60% increase, from RM25 million this year to RM40 million next year, with the Finance Ministry identifying specific programmes for her ministry to prioritise, including anti-bullying efforts.