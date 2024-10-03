UMNO Youth sets up ‘Aduan Rakyat’ task force

PADANG BESAR: UMNO Youth has established a task force on ‘aduan rakyat’ (people’s complaints) in an effort to listen to the problems faced by the people, and to raise the issues to the leadership of the Unity Government.

Its chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the task force involves UMNO Youth in all states except Sarawak, and they will be mobilised to the grassroots level more actively and progressively.

“We will go to every nook and cranny, and we want to hear the problems faced by the fishermen, and rice farmers and so on, for us to raise them (with the government)...We want to bring the voice of the people directly to the leaders,” he said.

He said this to reporters after a get-together with the Padang Besar UMNO Division youth, at Dewan Wawasan, Kampung Baru Panggas in Chuping, near here, today.

Also present was Padang Besar UMNO Division chief, Ruzaini Rais.

Dr Muhamad Akmal also urged those who have issues to voice them to the UMNO Youth, at the branch or division levels. - Bernama